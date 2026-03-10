Isn’t fleecing California taxpayers for personal gain hilarious?

As Gavin Newsom continues his abandonment of his California post in service of a Presidential run, the scandals plaguing his family and administration are beginning to leak out to the rest of the nation.

We here in California have known for quite a while that the “First Partner” has been using her husband’s office for personal career advancement in her film work.

“Film work.”

The Governor’s latest scheme to repair his ‘Palisades Putz’ image has been to imitate Trump in his social media posts and expressions. In addition to his cringe-imitations (ones based on progressive fever dreams rather than reality), Newsom has launched several programs supposedly aimed at winning back the demographic Democrats hate the most - men.

At the same time, Governor Hair Gel Newsom was also steering millions of dollars worth of sales of her films to California public schools…films that preach about “toxic masculinity” while extolling her husband as the rescuer of true masculinity.

From The California Post:

Siebel Newsom leaned on her powerful hubby and his education board to push preachy flicks about “toxic masculinity” into classrooms, casting her husband as an enlightened Democratic savior — all while raking in up to $300,000 annually through her nonprofit, The Representation Project, and for-profit outfit Girls Club Entertainment. “I turned the lens on boys and men and looked at the boy crisis in America and how we were failing our boys and men with this sort of rigid notion of toxic masculinity,” Siebel Newsom said about one of her films in an interview.

The Post reports Newsom recommended his wife’s “controversial health education guidance” through the state’s Board of Education.

Representation Project, which Siebel Newsom founded in 2011 when her husband was lieutenant governor, licenses her gender-obsessed documentary trilogy — “Miss Representation,” “The Mask You Live in,” and “The Great American Lie” — and another film called “Fair Play” to K-12 schools, universities and corporations, charging anywhere from $49 to $1500, according to its website.



Her for-profit outfit, Girls Club, produces the films out of the Newsoms’ palatial, $9 million estate in Kentfield, Calif.

Some of the K-12 curriculum materials from Siebel Newsom’s Representation Project include lessons like “The Genderbread Person.” In this particular graphic, children as young as kindergarten age are asked to consider who they are sexually attracted to, and how.

The Governor of California sold this pornography to our children and his wife made off with millions.

And now he wants to be the President of the United States.

The Post concludes their coverage of America’s Most Out-Of-Touch Couple by checking up on Siebel Newsom’s future “charitable” film projects - a film about climate change announced in 2024 but with no further updates; and a sequel to the misandrist film “Miss Representation”, “Miss Representation: Revolution,” mysteriously delayed despite the original being a raging success in the “captive child audience” market.

These people have been so sheltered and coddled in the True Lying Blue state of California, they genuinely believe no one will ever hold them accountable for what they’ve done here. They genuinely believe the national press and their fellow Democrats are going to look away like the LA Times does. It doesn’t even occur to them that someone outside of our state might actually hear about their wretchedness as our First Couple.

They think they can act with impunity, because they have for so long.

But things are different now. The press is different - wider and more diverse. The field is different- DSA is taking over the Democrat Party. The electorate is different - everyone is fed up with everything everywhere.

Newsom and his wife are running a campaign from 2018, a time when most Californians were still asleep.

Last year’s wildfires burned away the last of the fog for California voters and the national press is noticing.

The Newsom’s chickens are coming home to roost.

California’s ‘First Partner’ holds a fancy chicken while wearing fancy clothes in a fancy Marie Claire PR-boost article

