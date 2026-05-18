Mark Fuhrman has succumbed to cancer at age 74

Infamous OJ Simpson case cop Mark Fuhrman passed away Monday at the age of 74.

From the OC Register:

Former Los Angeles police Detective Mark Fuhrman, whose discovery of a bloody glove in the O.J. Simpson murder case was later overshadowed by revelations that he repeatedly used racial slurs and lied under oath, has died at age 74, it was reported today. TMZ, citing a family friend, reported that Fuhrman died at his home in Idaho after battling an aggressive form of cancer. Fuhrman became one of the central figures in Simpson‘s 1995 murder trial after allegedly discovering a blood-stained glove outside Simpson’s Brentwood estate that prosecutors linked to the killings of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman.

If you were alive and aware during the OJ Simpson murder trial days, you remember the fury and obsession with Mark Fuhrman. The ‘trial of the century’ changed crime reporting forever in this nation, and Fuhrman spent a huge amount of time in front of the cameras answering for his work record, even as he testified to the evidence against Simpson.

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At the center of his controversial tenure was his supposed use of the ‘n-word’ and other inflammatory racial remarks as a Los Angeles police officer. Simpson’s lawyer, the late, great Johnnie Cochran (one of the best in the game, as proven by Simpson’s absurd acquittal) was able to shift the case from the evidence to racism on the back of Fuhrman’s old comments.

It was a strategy that worked brilliantly in the pre-social media era. Simpson was set free and America took a giant step towards the current racial strife we see today being touted by media. The Simpson case was the prototype.

Fuhrman denied the allegations initially, later admitting he did say those things and apologizing for lying. He certainly had the sense they would be a distraction. His lie played an enormous role in shifting the narrative of the case.

The LAPD detective retired in 1995 and went on to forge a distinguished career as a crime analyst for national television, and as an author of several true-crime novels.

Despite his notorious trial performance and LAPD disciplinary actions afterwards, Fuhrman was able to recover a very productive and respected career.

My condolences go out to his family and loved ones.

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