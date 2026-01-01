In this episode, Kira Davis reflects on the significant events of 2025, emphasizing the importance of perseverance, trust, and the role of citizen journalism in shaping narratives. She discusses Trump’s trolling moments as a form of political satire and explores the intertwined nature of cultural identity and political beliefs. Looking ahead to 2026, Kira encourages listeners to remain hopeful and engaged in the political landscape, highlighting the potential for change and growth in the coming year.
Ep.9 Top 5 Trump Trolls of 2025: Happy New Year!
closing the book on a very strange and hard year
Jan 01, 2026
