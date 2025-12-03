Just Kira Davis

Ep.7 Americans Are Out of Compassion

Americans are sick of being last
Dec 03, 2025

From illegal aliens overwhelming our emergency rooms and classrooms to illegal aliens causing fatal accidents with bogus commercial driver’s licenses to the murderous assaults on our federal law enforcement…Americans are overwhelmed with the consequences of their compassion over the last 50 years. As the political class looked away or worse, aided in the chaos, Americans have been stretched thin, to the absolute end of our compassion.

We want out of this grossly lopsided arrangements. We don’t care about the “sad” deportation videos or stories. We’re done.

