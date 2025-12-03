Ep.7 Americans Are Out of Compassion

From illegal aliens overwhelming our emergency rooms and classrooms to illegal aliens causing fatal accidents with bogus commercial driver’s licenses to the murderous assaults on our federal law enforcement…Americans are overwhelmed with the consequences of their compassion over the last 50 years. As the political class looked away or worse, aided in the chaos, Americans have been stretched thin, to the absolute end of our compassion.

We want out of this grossly lopsided arrangements. We don’t care about the “sad” deportation videos or stories. We’re done.

*My work is completely supported by generous readers and listeners like you. If you’d like to help keep my voice free and independent, please consider a paid subscription or click here to leave a one-time tip of encouragement.

*Or share this post with friends.

Share

*Or subscribe to my podcast