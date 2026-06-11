Ep.40 Have white people been pushed too far?

TOR Live 6/10

Belfast is on fire after a decade of migrant crime and chaos, culminating in the attempted beheading of an Irish man.

Black Americans are raging over the Karmelo Anthony verdict, excusing murder with an anger that is both perplexing and disappointing.

After years of BLM fallout, immigration insanity, and labeling every white person who doesn’t toe the woke line as a white supremacist, people are fatigued.

Have we pushed white people too far? Do they have a right to be angry?

#karmeloAnthony #austinmetcalf #belfast #illegalimmigrants #race #blm

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