Ep.4: It's War, Stop Whining

Nov 05, 2025

Well, election day has come and gone. Let’s discuss the good, the bad and the ugly.

What’s next for California after Prop 50?

How worried should Republican voters be? What do we do now?

There are a lot of questions, but a few answers too. Kira breaks it all down. Like, Subscribe, Share.

