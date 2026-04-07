Ep.21 Jennifer Siebel Newsom is killing her husband's campaign...let her cook

Kira Davis brings you all the news and views you can use from around California and Orange County, because California news is American news these days.
On today’s show:
What in the Nancy Guthrie of it all? What is going on here?
Trump’s 8PM deadline for Iran
Us vs. Them - why Western society is superior
Jennifer Siebel Newsom talks about being involved with the death of her sister as a child, and gives us all more reasons make sure she never becomes America’s ‘First Partner’…it’s always in the eyes.
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