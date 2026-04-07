Just Kira Davis

Just Kira Davis

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Ep.21 Jennifer Siebel Newsom is killing her husband's campaign...let her cook

Ep.21 of The Orange Report
Kira Davis's avatar
Kira Davis
Apr 07, 2026

Kira Davis brings you all the news and views you can use from around California and Orange County, because California news is American news these days.

On today’s show:

  • What in the Nancy Guthrie of it all? What is going on here?

  • Trump’s 8PM deadline for Iran

  • Us vs. Them - why Western society is superior

  • Jennifer Siebel Newsom talks about being involved with the death of her sister as a child, and gives us all more reasons make sure she never becomes America’s ‘First Partner’…it’s always in the eyes.

Follow Kira on The Orange Report everywhere - @orangereportoc on X, IG, Facebook, YouTube and Rumble.

Just Kira Davis
Ep.20 Trump endorses Hilton...is California getting greater?
I didn’t go anywhere! I switched brands to cover more California news, which is basically America’s news at this point. Go follow @orangereportoc everywhere or stay tuned right here to keep up! Same Kira, same hot takes, different name…
Listen now
a day ago · 5 likes · Kira Davis

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