Ep.20 Trump endorses Hilton...is California getting greater?

I didn’t go anywhere! I switched brands to cover more California news, which is basically America’s news at this point. Go follow @orangereportoc everywhere or stay tuned right here to keep up! Same Kira, same hot takes, different name.

Kira breaks down the Bianco/Hilton debate...it got spicy and receipts were produced.

And is a Trump endorsement a good thing or a bad thing for Hilton and the Republican party in California?



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