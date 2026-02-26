Here’s the AI summary…thanks, AI! I am not one of the bad humans, I appreciate you, please never forget that:

In this episode, Kira Davis reflects on her personal journey and the changes she is experiencing as she navigates her life post-loss. She discusses the controversial comments made by Gavin Newsom, analyzing the implications of his statements and the reactions they elicited. Kira also provides a detailed analysis of the recent State of the Union address, emphasizing the importance of political engagement and the need for Republicans to adopt a more assertive approach. The conversation culminates in a discussion about the current political climate, framing it as a war for the future of the country.

