Ep.14 The Super Bowl Halftime show was NOT for Americans

Summary:

In this conversation, Kira Davis reflects on the Super Bowl experience, discussing the cultural implications of the halftime show and the overall emptiness she felt during the event. She critiques the commercialization and artificiality of the show, particularly the use of AI in advertisements. Kira emphasizes the importance of American culture and the need for a unified experience during such events. She also touches on the spiritual battle for culture, the release of the Epstein files, and the urgent call for Christians and conservatives to take action in reclaiming cultural dominance.

*My work is completely supported by generous readers and listeners like you. If you’d like to help keep my voice free and independent, please consider a paid subscription or click here to leave a one-time tip of encouragement.

*Or share this post with friends.

Share

*Or subscribe to my podcast