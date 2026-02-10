Just Kira Davis

Just Kira Davis

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Ep.14 The Super Bowl Halftime show was NOT for Americans

Kira Davis's avatar
Kira Davis
Feb 10, 2026

Summary:

In this conversation, Kira Davis reflects on the Super Bowl experience, discussing the cultural implications of the halftime show and the overall emptiness she felt during the event. She critiques the commercialization and artificiality of the show, particularly the use of AI in advertisements. Kira emphasizes the importance of American culture and the need for a unified experience during such events. She also touches on the spiritual battle for culture, the release of the Epstein files, and the urgent call for Christians and conservatives to take action in reclaiming cultural dominance.

*My work is completely supported by generous readers and listeners like you. If you’d like to help keep my voice free and independent, please consider a paid subscription or click here to leave a one-time tip of encouragement.

*Or share this post with friends.

Share

*Or subscribe to my podcast

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kira Davis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture