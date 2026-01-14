Just Kira Davis

Just Kira Davis

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Ep.12 The Face of Renee Good, the Left and the Law

What I saw on Renee Good's face and what it means
Kira Davis's avatar
Kira Davis
Jan 14, 2026

In this episode, Kira Davis reflects on the recent passing of Scott Adams, the creator of Dilbert, discussing his impact on culture and the media’s portrayal of him. She transitions into a critique of the left’s narrative surrounding the tragic death of Renee Good, emphasizing the dangers of political warfare and the sacrificial nature of individuals in these conflicts. Kira argues for the importance of truth-telling in the face of a perceived war on American values and the necessity of raising children with strong moral foundations.

Keywords-

Scott Adams, Renee Good, political commentary, cultural critique, media narratives, curiosity, political warfare, truth, America, conservative views

*My work is completely supported by generous readers and listeners like you. If you’d like to help keep my voice free and independent, please consider a paid subscription or click here to leave a one-time tip of encouragement.

*Or share this post with friends.

Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kira Davis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture