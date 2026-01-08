Just Kira Davis

Ep.11 MN ICE shooting, Walz and war...I told you it was war

Kira discusses the sobering truth
Kira Davis
Jan 08, 2026

In this conversation, Kira Davis discusses the recent Minneapolis ICE shootings, framing them as part of a larger pattern of escalating political violence and the failure of political leaders to address the situation responsibly. She critiques the media’s role in shaping narratives that serve political agendas and reflects on historical movements like Occupy Wall Street that have influenced current events. Davis emphasizes the importance of citizen involvement in local governance and the need for vigilance in the face of potential violence, ultimately calling for a collective effort to reclaim community safety and democratic engagement.

#walz #minnesota #ice #war #progressives

User's avatar

