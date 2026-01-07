Ep.10 Happy J6! Liberal Tears and Fears Day

Summary

In this episode, Kira Davis discusses the significance of January 6th, exploring the liberal narrative surrounding the event and contrasting it with the conservative perspective. She emphasizes the importance of recognizing the political war currently being waged and the need for individual action in response to the challenges facing American society. The conversation delves into the role of Trump, the misunderstanding of the right by the left, and the call for a more aggressive stance in the political arena as the country approaches the 2026 elections.

