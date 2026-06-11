The ‘weird’ voting process in California - by which I mean CORRUPT - hasn’t just stung the Pratt campaign with an impressive election day (Day 1) lead and then a sudden surge of late ballots for an unappealing candidate.

Along with Nithya Raman’s inexplicable leap-frog over Pratt for a second place spot, a Los Angeles tax measure that had previously been losing has suddenly found a second win among the late Raman ballots.

Measure ER would raise the Los Angeles County sales tax from 9.75% to 10.25%. The tax measure has been presented as a temporary stop-gap for a reduction in federal funds as the Trump administration halts payments to California over immigration violations, healthcare fraud and Title IX violations. On election night (the night that launches election WEEKS in this state), voters appeared to be resoundingly rejecting the new tax, taking 53.11% of the vote. That trend suggested, as reporter Susan Shelley put it, that voters were sending it to the ‘dustbin of history.’

By Day 8 of Election Day, that ‘no’ had turned to a ‘yes’ alongside Los Angeles’ newly-found love affair with Nithya Raman.

From ABC7 News:

The latest batch of ballot results now show 'yes' votes for Measure ER, the half-cent L.A. County sales tax increase to replace lost healthcare funds, now outnumber 'no' votes for the first time. The measure is now leading 50.35% to 49.65%,

What are the odds? Not only did Los Angeles make a (very) late decision that they wanted more of the same political failures, they also decided they wanted to give more of their income to pay for it.

See, you idiots? That whole Spencer Pratt thing was just a glitch in the Matrix. Nothing to see here. Angelenos love the city just the way it is and love paying the highest cost of living in nearly the entire nation to keep it that way.

Yes, the left (and too many on the right, in my opinion) keep trying to tell us this is just how elections work here. Democrats wait to the last minute to vote. I don’t know when we started telling ourselves that, but for the last 5 years the Republican Party of California has been begging voters to get out their votes early in order to compete with Democrat voters who are notorious for voting early. Regardless, even a math-deficient creature like myself can see that the math is decidedly not mathing here.

I’m 51 now, almost 52, and the heat of menopause has melted away the last of my self-doubt. If you are telling people their instincts can’t be trusted, despite a mountain of anomalies in front of them, you’re part of the problem. You’re like those trashy teachers who force young girls to change in locker rooms in front of boys pretending to be girls, and then call those girls ‘sensitive and bigoted’ for complaining. The idea is to breed instinct out of the human, when instinct is one our greatest weapons of self preservation.

Don’t believe your lyin’ eyes!

Our instincts are working overtime in this California election cycle, and the leftwing media and those who can’t admit to themselves how dire things are keep telling us to ignore those instincts…that we’re fools for those instincts.

But it surely does seem suspicious that in a system designed to respond to the will of the people, the will of the people is continuously undercounted until the will of the state gets its way.

Los Angeles, one of the most expensive cities on earth, will now be more expensive.

Because obviously the people voted for more of the same and less of their own money…and it can’t be any other way. There can be no other reason.

And you’re an idiot, moron, foolish sore loser if you have a single question about it.

Enjoy your new taxes, Los Angeles.

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