Just Kira Davis

Just Kira Davis

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Betsy's avatar
Betsy
16h

It's all...baloney stuff. It really is. It makes me want to do inappropriate property damage (even though I've said I don't want Belfast here and I still really don't). The CONTEMPT these cheaters are showing! David Cole just posted an interesting essay (they're all interesting) discussing among other things a "hard" reading vs a "soft" reading of a ballot with the intention of disqualifying "wrong" votes. I'm sure you already knew all about that but it was news to me and now seems a likely explanation for the weird weird flop late in the vote-reading game, and ongoing.

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Vito Tuxedo's avatar
Vito Tuxedo
17h

This is why I'm leaving.

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