January 2026 The Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, in Davos

Gavin Newsom is in Davos running for President of …Europe?

The carefully-coiffed contender from the Golden State is attending the World Economic Forum to blast Trump and demand global leaders unify against the Trump agenda. In a statement released just prior to his departure, Newsom described the President’s economic agenda as a betrayal of the nation and said he was heading to Davos to “confront” Trump’s abuses.

“At the World Economic Forum, I will forcefully confront these abuses and resolutely defend the principles to which California owes its economic strength: disciplined governance, world-leading universities, boundless innovation, and an open embrace of global cultures.”

I suppose he couldn’t bill the California taxpayer for the trip if he didn’t connect it to our state in some vague way. Begrudged kudos for that incredible stretch of logic.

Was a single person about to lose their home insurance asking him to fly to Europe to “confront” anyone? What about the thousands of people waiting for their attackers and abusers to be brought to justice or (gasp) deported? Or the senior citizens about to lose their homes to a sneak attack on our hallowed Prop 13? Or the parents who are choosing between new shoes for the kids or gas in the tank? Or the business owners sinking under a mountain of red tape and human waste from the homeless encampments? Or the “billionaire class” that is about to pick up and leave? Have any of these people asked Newsom to get on a plane - at their expense - and travel across the globe to preen for the ultra-wealthy while the Palisades still stands barren?

The utter gall.

California is a damn mess and he’s peacocking for the foreign press in the most exclusive gathering of wealth and influence on earth.

The French Laundry of it all.

The nation is exploding, his state is imploding and he is in Europe complaining about how Donald Trump is ignoring his duty to Americans.

Dude…do you even go here anymore?

Since the fires last year, Newsom has had energy for battles in every other part of the country (and beyond) except the state he is ostensibly still managing. From attacking Florida Governor Rick DeSantis to slithering through South Carolina to awkwardly threatening Joe Rogan for an invitation to his Texas podcast studios - the former San Francisco Mayor has been everywhere but here.

Which would be fine if he were officially running for President.

But Gavin Newsom is still the sitting Governor of California and there is still business to be done. Californians should not be left to the devices of the bureaucratic mafia. It should at least look like you are leading the state that elected you - if for no other reason than it is a resume booster for the job of Chief.

Newsom can’t do that, because he has nothing to lead.

The California Dream has been completely gutted on his watch. Even the billionaires can no longer tolerate the onslaught of Democrat lunacy. Their gates are not high enough to hold back the river of liquid garbage our Governor has delivered over his now-decades of bureaucratic tyranny.

Gavin Newsom is running for President of the United States, and that means his back has turned on us.

His arrogance couldn’t be more stated.

Many of us have known this for a while, it’s just becoming more obvious to his own voters these days.

California is on the precipice of a political sea change, from the Los Angeles mayoral race to a Steve Hilton gubernatorial campaign that is currently dominating the Democrat challengers with an incredible Golden Ticket slate of candidates. If voter id laws pass at the state level (which can happen) or at the Congressional level (which can happen); if the Trump administration manages to redo the census; if the deportations continue at record pace; if dark money streams are cut off by federal investigators…

I know, that’s a lot of ‘ifs’ but IF those fates align, California’s electoral votes are in play.

And will a slimmed-down California electorate forget how Gavin Newsom turned his back on our California Dream for his own global dream?

