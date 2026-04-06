Last night, President Trump announced his endorsement of Steve Hilton for Governor of California.

It’s a big deal, and something most Republican candidates hope for. But when I opened X this morning, not every California Republican was convinced. My friend (and rock star investigative reporter) Amy Reichart expressed some logical trepidation.

I love Trump, but I’m never running for office.



In California, a Trump endorsement is the kiss of death if you actually want to win in a deep blue, Trump-hating state.



That’s just the truth.

She’s not completely wrong. Until now, it has been thought tying oneself to Trump in California is, as Amy says, ‘the kiss of death.’ Trump is a polarizing figure and California is filled to the brim with insane leftists who will vote against their own interests to ‘own Trump.’

But things are different in 2026, and Republicans need to be different too. Not in our values, but in our defense of those values.

Since the jungle primaries have been thrust upon us, the Republican party has run centrist, inoffensive candidates in the hopes of winning over enough Democrats and independents.

What has that gotten us? A sixteen-year Democrat supermajority and the highest crime, highest taxes and highest cost-of-living in the nation. Nothing is better, and yet no one has bought the Republican messaging on fixing it so far. We’ve been losing and we’re still losing.

The worst a Trump endorsement can do is help us lose again. We’ve been doing that all on our own so far, so what is the risk in trying?

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However, I think it is more than a risk. I think it is a necessity. Not completely because of who Trump is and how influential he is, but because Californians need distinction. They need clarity.

Voters are tired of a bunch of candidates who all sound the same and spout the same talking points. We are particularly tired of candidates (on either side) who water down the passions of their base in order to reach some mythical ‘middle,’ where all their energy, all their focus and all their respect becomes directed.

For better or worse, Californians need a distinct choice. And we are in the worst of times right now in this state. The old way of doing things isn’t working anymore, for anyone. We can see signs of that all over the state. From Spencer Pratt making waves in the LA mayoral race to the exposure of massive fraud and the mainstream media covering it all, to lack of enthusiasm for the wide Democrat field - after the fires, the last of California’s patience with the left-wing cabal was burned away. We watched Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass talk their way through the crisis while abandoning their constituents. We don’t want more politicians who say what they think we need to hear to make us go away.

We need politicians who will say the things we don’t want to hear - that our generous tax dollars have been not only wasted, but stolen…that our homeless problem is because of crooks in government, not poverty…that an open border and endless benefits for illegals in unsustainable, no matter how ‘kind’ you think it is…that Californians have been duped into believing they’re helping others when all they’ve done is enrich the one-party system in Sacramento.

You can’t say those things if you’re worried about offending people.

That worry has lost us nearly twenty years of state elections.

The Trump endorsement does something very important on the Republican side as well. It drives turnout, and Hilton has been hammering home this point at every campaign stop. Midterm elections are about turnout. Without a President on the ballot, many voters outside the base aren’t interested. Many don’t even know there’s a governor’s race on the ballot. Whichever party gets the highest turnout will win.

Republicans have an advantage this cycle because we will have voter id on the ballot and that is a huge turnout driver. A Trump endorsement can only motivate the base further to show up. The math is there - if every Californian who voted for Trump in 2024 voted for Hilton in 2026, he could win against a fractured Democrat electorate easily. Clearly not all those voters will come over. Still, it’s a great math equation to begin with before crafting a campaign for a broader base.

To reiterate, California voters are sick of talking points. After the fires, after watching Karen Bass stand rigid and frigid without a word to say to Angelenos as she exited her flight from Ghana, after watching Gavin Newsom go on podcasts to save his reputation even as Los Angeles still smoldered…after all that, the patience for Democrats has changed significantly.

There is no one else to blame. Democrats have done such a great job sewing up a perpetual supermajority they’ve effectively locked out the only other people they could blame for bad governance. Everyone is sick of everything and only one party has been in charge of everything for the last sixteen years.

People want to know what their politicians stand for, and what they mean. Voters want to be clear about that, even if the end result is, “Oh, I hate that guy.” At least it’s a decision made with all the information, and we’ve been sorely lacking in accurate information from our ruling politicians in this state.

So yeah, maybe it is time for a polarizing guy like Trump to throw some cold water on California voters.

Maybe it is time for Republicans to embrace the extremities of their messaging as well as the discomfort. Maybe it is time for Republicans to be real instead of Democrat-lite.

Maybe it’s time for a revolution, and successful revolutions do not belong to diplomats or timid men. They belong to the bold…to those willing to say what they mean and mean what they say.

Maybe it’s time. Maybe we’re ready.

*My work is largely free but I work for no one but myself. I am never swayed by a paycheck or a boss. I don’t even have sponsors to ‘guide’ my content. If you’d like to help keep independent writers like me in the public square, please consider a paid subscription and share the work that moves you. Thank you!

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