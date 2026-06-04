It’s been two days since California’s primary election…and it will be three weeks before we know the final results.

In the United States of America, the most prosperous and powerful nation on the planet, this is both unacceptable and disastrous.

For months now, I have been saying that Californians are ready for change. That has been exceedingly clear since the fires in Los Angeles last year.

Strong anti-establishment candidates like Steve Hilton (Governor’s race) and Spencer Pratt (Los Angeles mayoral race) have been creating an excited buzz both on the streets and social media. In particular, Pratt has drawn the eyes of an entire nation. As a Palisades fire victim and former reality tv star, Pratt’s political inexperience and public savvy have led to an unprecedented surge by a non-Democrat candidate in one of the bluest enclaves in America.

We’ve known Primary Day would be a huge shakeup for a while. It is the unknown that has given us pause, and still does two days after the polls closed.

How much cheating will there be?

Make no mistake. There is cheating in California elections. It is the feature of our universal mail-in ballot system, not the bug. It is so absurdly obvious, Democrats don’t even bother trying to explain it anymore. Any questions about the integrity of our electoral counts are met with ridicule and accusations of “Election denier!”

Honest Californians have been complaining about the system for years, even as we endeavor to win it back and change it. But our efforts are not just met with insults from our ideological opponents. Fellow Republicans and conservatives also freely offer discouragement and insults.

“You’ll never change it. The system is hopelessly rigged.”

“Just move. California can’t be saved.”

“The people of California are too dull and stupid to fight back.”

“California has the government it deserves.”

These sentiments are unhelpful and frighteningly naive. California’s electoral woes are America’s electoral woes. Encouraging reasonable Californians to give up and leave the state is encouraging the defeat of the American experiment.

We are the UNITED States of America, fifty individual partner nations united under one flag, one common cause and one system of governance (with variations state-to-state). California is one of the most influential states in this nation, with forty million residents and a Democrat cabal that is groomed here and transferred to Washington, D.C. with precision and regularity. Some of the most influential and worst politicians come out of this political system - Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, Gavin Newsom, Adam Schiff…the list is endless and growing. The damage they have done to the American electorate is legend.

California is the genesis of that damage.

You can’t just tell us to give up and ship out, leave California to her own dastardly devices. What we allow here is consistently exported to the rest of America. And America cannot survive with a Californian electoral system.

This state is not an anomaly. It is the prototype.

Yes, it is frustrating and grossly unjust. No, the answer is not to turn away and let the chips fall where they may. That is a defeatist stance that does not jibe with the history or the spirit of this country.

If we save California, we save America.

The entire country should be concerned about what is happening here, because it is happening to them too. Our fraudulent elections send national representatives to D.C., where they make decisions for everyone.

It isn’t just this state they are destroying.

Californians must continue to fight for free and fair elections. Our American brethren must support us in this endeavor, not insult us for fighting. Our federal government must continue efforts to audit our system and prosecute fraud, and they must be particularly vigilant this election cycle, as Democrats stand on the precipice of defeat in their Crown Jewel state. They are feral, angry and afraid - a dangerous combination.

Imagine if our Founding Fathers had said, “We’ll never win against the Crown. They own the entire system and the odds are stacked against us. We should just find a new place to go.”

I fear too many conservatives and Republicans have been sucked into the loser mentality, and it aids and abets the enemy. This state was not always blue, but somehow many Republicans have decided that the last “change” our state experienced in Sacramento is the LAST change we can ever experience. No change comes from people who don’t believe it is even possible. If that is you, why do you even call yourself a Republican? What is the point of it?

We fight or we fold.

Our cause is noble…and American. I invite every American to join our cause, pray for our cause, and encourage our cause. Get angry. We are angry, here. Don’t let our current chaos lull you into believing Californians don’t care and will never care.

We are under duress and in need of backup, fellow patriots.

Stand with us and help us win back justice, win back California, and cement the GREAT part of Make America GREAT Again.

Don’t count us out just yet.

But please, someone, for the love of God…count the votes!

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