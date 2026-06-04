Just Kira Davis

Just Kira Davis

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Betsy
42m

Well, something good is, we know Bianco supporters like quite a few of my Torrance neighbors will vote for Hilton, and surely so will normie Mahan voters like my Gen Z daughter. That's not 50% but it's a substantial minority and there is time to work on the undecideds. Time to add some yard signs ;-)

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