Just Kira Davis

Just Kira Davis

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Robin Itzler's avatar
Robin Itzler
2h

Many believe that the ONLY way California will get a Republican governor is by having both Steve Hilton and Chad Bianco in the primary top two. That is why it is better to have all eight Democrats on the stage. Even if some disband their campaign before the primary, their names will still be on the ballot, and they are going to get some votes.

The ten candidates (two Republicans and eight Democrats) who qualified to be on the June primary ballot agreed to the criteria that was used to determine WHO would be on the stage for the first gubernatorial debate. But when it turned out that the four that didn’t make it were minorities (two Hispanic males, one black male and one Asian woman), all hell broke loose. “RACISM!”

ABC and Univision, which were going to broadcast the one-hour debate, caved. The University of Southern California, where it was going to be held, caved. What if all eight Democrats made it but not the two Republicans? Do you think ABC, Univision and USC would have caved to pressure?

It is also believed that the cancellation was to keep the TOP TWO CANDIDATES WHO ARE REPUBLICAN STEVE HILTON AND CHAD BIANCO from speaking to a wider audience. If the next debate has all 10 candidates on the stage, it’s likely no one will have much time to say much.

Overall, Kira, I like your commentary but wish you would value that many Republicans in California support Sheriff Chad Bianco along with former Fox News host Steve Hilton. Either one would be a vast improvement over any Democrat.

Robin Itzler - Editor at Patriot Neighbors

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Old Scamel's avatar
Old Scamel
8m

I hope the republicans candidate has good security.

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