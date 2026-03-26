The California gubernatorial race has become a microcosm of everything that ails the Democrat Party right now.

I’ve been saying since Election Day, 2024 that California is about 18 months behind the rest of the nation. That’s 18 months behind in saner policy, 18 months behind in economic relief, 18 months behind in the Golden Age.

It looks like I was right. Here we are, approaching the 18 month mark and there are some tremors beginning to rise to the surface in California politics.

There is one Republican sitting atop the field - Steve Hilton. Another (Chad Bianco) is hovering in third or fourth place, sometimes second depending on the poll (and if they came out of the Democrat camp). Bianco was not prepared to meet the political field at the first debate last month, and that left Hilton to be the sole voice of reason on stage. He mopped the floor with the entire Democrat field. It was such an astonishing victory, the left-wing California press began all of their ensuing debate coverage with, “No clear winner emerged tonight.”

Hilton won the Fox11 flash poll with a convincing 67%.

No clear winner.

Democrats have had a monopoly on power and information in this state for so long, they have no game plan for an actual challenge. They have no ability to pivot, so when a competent, prepared and popular Republican comes along - like Steve Hilton - there is no option for Democrats other than to go back to the talking points.

In the case of California Democrats dreading facing off against Hilton in another debate, that talking point is, and can only be, RACISM™!

Tuesday night was supposed to mark the second gubernatorial debate with the top candidates. The bottom tier was eliminated from the stage - anyone polling under 10% was not welcome. As we hurtle towards the June primaries, outlets and political parties alike are not in the mood to waste time with the stereotypical California electoral clown show. Not when there is a Republican in the lead.

As it just so happens, the four loser Democrats who didn’t make the cut are also “people of color.” It doesn’t matter what color. Take your pick. They’re just not white and they’re mad being “of color” is not enough to qualify one as viable political candidate.

There is no worse whiner than a Democrat “of color” whiner. The debate host - USC - immediately clenched their sphincters the second they heard “racism” being whispered. They wasted no time in canceling the event.

So, Hilton and (possibly) Bianco lose out on a chance to offer their platform messages to an untapped audience. The taxpayers of California lose out on an informative political event funded by their own money via their state university system.

What do Democrats lose?

The opportunity to be crushed, again, onstage by the only viable candidate for Governor in this race, Steve Hilton. And given Chad Bianco’s apathetic campaign schedule and refusal to appear at the first debate, it seems reasonable to assume Bianco is probably just as thrilled as the Democrats to not have to face Hilton. Not a single challenger has proven themselves able to stand toe-to-toe with Hilton in a debate format.

Make no mistake about it - the cancellation of the USC gubernatorial debate had nothing to do with racism.

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Do you even know the names of the loser Democrats who were booted? For most of you, the answer will be no. How, then is it possible to be racist against a group of people you don’t even know exist?

No, the problem isn’t racism. The problem is Democrats have been cheating for so long, the idea of actually competing in the political space does not compute for them. Like a bunch of dyslexic robots they just repeat the same mantra over and over again.

RACISM RACISM RACISM

The polls reflect the public’s interest in the candidates. If the public is not interested in the candidates “of color” then those people will not advance. If the “candidates of color” are so upset about the white guys advancing, maybe they need to take a good, long look in the mirror.

Maybe the reason our “candidates of color” perform so poorly is because Democrats only choose stupid “candidates of color”…maybe that’s the real racism.

Why are minority groups producing such losers?

Insert shrug emoji here.

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