California Governor Gavin Newsom accuses podcaster Joe Rogan of being a “chicken” and “snacksized podcaster” after Rogan refuses to bring Newsom on his show

Democrats can’t win men because Democrats don’t understand men.

This truth has become more and more visible as the days and weeks tick on in our new Golden Age. Democrats say they want to really listen to men and then appoint a rabidly woke, obese, feminist lesbian to lead their male outreach program.

Progressives say they want to understand men and then launch an online campaign to declare working out a right-wing conspiracy.

Remember when they tried to make Doug Emhoff into the prototypical manly man?

Tim Walz?

TIM WALZ!

The left does not understand men, and is it any wonder? They have spent the last decade feminizing every institution, ostracizing heterosexual men, and painting every natural male impulse as “toxic.” They’ve been so effective at destroying masculinity, they no longer recognize it.

Case in point: Gavin Newsom’s self-declared war with Joe Rogan.

Newsom has been poking at the podcast giant for several days now, calling him a “snack-size” podcaster and declaring Rogan a “chicken” for refusing to have the Governor on his podcast.

The governor insists he’s not just joking around, he genuinely wants to go on Rogan’s show. “Invite me on any time,” Newsom posted last week after sharing a Rogan segment that labeled him a “bulls–t artist” with White House ambitions. He doubled down in a podcast interview, saying Rogan has “been attacking me for years and years and years and won’t have me on the show.” His message is simple: if you’re going to roast me, do it to my face.

Rogan’s response was to shut down any future opportunities, saying he would have been willing to host the California Governor before the social media tantrums but now he has no desire. Who can blame him?

Newsom’s social media strategy of insulting Rogan until he gets an invite is being described as “thirsty” by many critics.

I think people are misreading the situation. This is not Newsom’s absurdity. This is his comms team’s absurdity. Particularly, a woman named Camille Zapata, who is his comms director and has been hailed in left wing circles as a “Trump whisperer” for her social media strategy of copy-catting Trump’s posts. It may seem laughable that progressives believe the strategy is working, but a simple Google search of the Rogan/Newsom issue quickly explains their dilemma - the search engine spits out a litany of glowing, adoring profiles about how effectively Newsom is “stomping” Rogan on the interwebs. They don’t know any other point of view. It is bubble-dwelling at its finest.

Zapata is a GenZ AWFL (affluent, white, female liberal). I don’t even know if she is “white” ethnically (whatever that means these days) but if Larry Elder can be the “black face of white supremacy” then any progressive woman can be AWFL.

She is the woman running the account, and she is the woman who thinks insulting Joe Rogan is going to shame him into having Newsom on his show. And why does she think that?

Because she doesn’t understand Joe Rogan and she doesn’t understand men.

This is the corner the left has painted themselves into, having successfully excised all dissenting voices and alternative views from their midst in the name of “safe spaces.” Zapata doesn’t listen to Joe Rogan. She only listens to people who listen to Joe Rogan, or she only watches the clips they share of Joe Rogan. Her opinion has been shaped by headlines and TikTok.

She doesn’t know what she doesn’t know. But even worse, she thinks she knows what she doesn’t know. So, to her and other women like her, Joe Rogan is a Manosphere Bro™, a gym rat with a podcast and a toxic masculinity problem. Their only representations of non-progressive males are caricatures, which is why they imagine a man like Joe Rogan to be thin-skinned, cocky, and proud. They think he is arrogant and sensitive about his manhood. They think he is a hothead who is easily provoked.

In reality, it is all of them who are all of those things. They are sensitive and thin-skinned; cocky and proud and easily provoked. Of course, they believe poking at Rogan will get him angry enough to challenge Gavin. They don’t know how to take a punch or a joke and they cannot fathom a man might be so secure in his position in life that he just doesn’t care what anyone thinks of him. That is beyond the scope of imagination for an ideological tribe that only views humans in terms of power dynamics.

Newsom’s team is silly enough and immature enough to think that Rogan is silly enough and immature enough to be rage-baited into inviting the Governor to Texas. It is the height of absurdity to believe Joe Rogan is worried about Gavin Newsom at all, in any way. There isn’t a single thing Newsom can offer Rogan. Rogan doesn’t need money or influence, he doesn’t live in California and he doesn’t work for anyone. The only thing anyone can offer him is their intellect and maybe an interesting story or two. Newsom cannot accommodate.

He might get further if he presented himself as genuinely curious and open to debate. That’s what Rogan enjoys. But, of course, his team cannot present that angle because they don’t get it. They don’t understand that Rogan is the intellectual, and they are the ‘roided-out bullies.

Democrats can’t win men because they don’t understand men.

Because they don’t know any.

