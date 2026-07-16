I’m in Dallas this week at the Teacher Freedom Summit, hosted by the Teacher Freedom Alliance (TFA). The goal of TFA is simple:

Helping teachers To develop free, moral, and upright american citizens. We do this by helping educators exercise their First Amendment rights and support the right of every educator in America to pursue excellence in the classroom free of ideological interference.

The landmark Janus v. AFSCME ruling solidified the right of employees to work without fees or dues. In other words, our Constitution allows employees the right to work without having to pay for that right in the form of union fees and dues.

It’s a big deal. Over the last decade, the NEA union and other teachers unions have donated millions and billions of dollars to Planned Parenthood, LGBTQ organizations like The Human Rights Campaign and TheTrevor Project, and 99% of their political donations go to Democrats.

Regardless of how teachers vote or believe, their union dues are often (almost exclusively) commandeered to support social and political change that does not align with their personal values. When those teachers speak up or question their dues, they are ostracized, suspended and threatened.

All this to say…teachers, get out of the union.

Now.

In 2022, I ran for my school board. It turned out to be a brutal loss, but it educated me about the real challenges facing both students and teachers. Previously, I had only been seeing it from the parent angle, particularly as our children suffered through the COVID era.

I heard from so many teachers who told me they were being hamstrung by the unions. Union ‘negotiations’ typically added more stress to the job/classroom and the ideological bent of leadership was overwhelmingly progressive. In fact, non-progressives were (and are) routinely targeted for conservative or right-leaning views, or even simply views that did not pull hard to the left - from LGBTQ issues to DEI/CRT to federal elections. One phrase came up over and over again.

I’m afraid.

I can certainly understand that. Running for school board opened my eyes to the levels union goons will sink to in order to intimidate average parents and taxpayers who dare to question the current public schooling model. I was harassed, followed, and my children were punished in their classrooms for my candidacy. It was ugly.

Fear is an even more valuable currency to the unions than money.

Despite being told over and over again that unions make education better, our outcomes have only cratered in the last fifty years. Sixty to seventy percent of American K-12 students are not proficient in math and reading. My home state of California is currently discussing a return to SAT testing after University of California professors lodged a desperate, public complaint that incoming students were suffering extraordinary ‘preparation deficits’ and it was sinking instruction time.

The kids are not okay.

But the kids can’t help themselves. We adults are responsible for their successes and failures. Like it or not, teachers bear a large bulk of that responsibility - another reason why the passionate teachers do what they do. They want that responsibility.

Unfortunately, union rules and activism have made it nearly impossible for good teachers to do a good job, and it is the children who are suffering.

The only way to reverse this downward spiral in American public education is to starve the unions. Their money - your dues, teachers - is used to support anti-parent, anti-teacher and anti-American causes up and down every state. That money is unlimited and powerful. If you want change, you have to starve the beast.

That means you must leave your union. I have sympathy for the fear. I understand the pressure unions put on teachers who stand out and stand up…but the unions are making trouble, and if you don’t put yourself between that trouble and our children, it will be our children who bear the brunt of that trouble. You can’t teach children if you aren’t willing to protect children. It is probably a large part of why you became a teacher in the first place.

Our Founding Fathers were not professional revolutionaries or politicians. They were farmers, doctors and teachers. They took a bold risk to stand in between danger and the nascent American people. They risked everything, quite literally. They understood their moment in time. It was a moment when good and lowly men were asked to rise above their circumstances and their comfort to secure liberty for all good and lowly men.

We need you to do the same. We need our teachers to be the risk takers. It isn’t fair. You should teach. Teachers teach.

But sometimes, all Americans are asked to sacrifice more, to risk more, even if they are not the type to engage in risk. Our children are in desperate need of warriors. The union machine is crushing them, and it is no longer enough to just have good teachers sprinkled throughout the system.

The entire system is corrupt and has been designed to corrupt our children.

We cannot stand by and let that happen. You cannot stand by. Now is the time for courage.

Will the unions fuss? Yes. Will you be uncomfortable and perhaps even threatened? Yes.

Should any of that matter to our children? NO.

Children should not be asked to bear the burden of adult agendas or adult fears. If you are resigned to going along to get along, you are saying “This is their problem for their future.”

You wouldn’t say that to your own children. Please don’t say that to mine.

Groups like TFA are here to help, and it’s why I’m at the Summit this week. I want to learn how to help the good teachers out there stand up and be heard. I want to encourage teachers to take back control of their jobs.

TFA is one organization that will walk with you through the process of leaving the union. They can help you find insurance, legal help and courage.

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I know this doesn’t sound very friendly, but it must be said: if you aren’t willing to starve the union of control of our kids, then perhaps you should leave the public teaching profession. That’s another way you can starve the beast. Either way, I beg of you not to let our children be the victims of your fear.

We are no longer in a time when good people can fly under the radar and mind their own business. We are now at war for the soul of our nation and the minds of our children.

Leave your union. Be brave. Take the slings and arrows. Do what you are asking others to do on your behalf - fight. Trust the Lord for provision and your fellow activists (like TFA) for support.

Fight.

Are you in or are you out?

Today, Julie Collier - an Oklahoma teacher and TFA consultant - hosted a press conference to read the Teachers Declaration of Independence, declaring teacher independence from the union beast (you can see activist Corey DeAngelis in the background as well). Teachers lined up to sign a symbolic copy. I encourage you to do the same, either literally (reach out to see if you can get a copy for your own group of rebels) or figuratively. Make the choice. Get in the battle.

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