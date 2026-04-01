Just Kira Davis

Just Kira Davis

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Lilly Akin
5d

I hope this gets to Greg Abbott, you are a brave woman❤️❤️❤️

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Alissa
5d

Thank you for doing this. I’m glad you are safe as well. It’s so discouraging to hear and see this.

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