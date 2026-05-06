One minute.

That’s how long it took from the opening question to the first mention of Donald Trump in Tuesday’s California Governor Debate hosted by CNN.

One minute. Exactly. I timed it.

At 4:50, moderator Kaitlyn Collins launched the first question at Jose Bacarea Xavier Becerra. At 5:50, he dropped a “Trump.”

One. Minute.

And that pretty much set the tone for the entire debate. For 4 of the 5 Democrats on that stage, the entire night was about Trump. Matt Mahan was the only Democrat candidate who didn’t invoke Trump at every turn, instead choosing to highlight his record as mayor of San Jose when possible. It would have been a good strategy if he weren’t so incredibly boring. I’m afraid Matt Mahan is too normal to appeal to the Democrat base.

I won’t bother you too much with the details. None of it was groundbreaking.

Democrats talked exclusively about two things - Trump and how much more money they will take from the California taxpayers. The only time any of them seemed energetic is when they were defending their sanctuary state policies or standing up for illegal aliens. Tom Steyer, at one point, actually had the nerve to say the California government needs more money.

For their part, both Republicans on stage were steady and fairly unflappable. Chad Bianco exhibited his trademark crankiness, but it was directed at all the right targets. I find Bianco to be light on policy detail, but I do think he serves the purpose of expressing the incredulity of the average Californian who hears Democrats talking like they aren’t exclusively responsible for the decline of this state. Last night was no exception.

Unfortunately for the Bianco camp, he suffered what was perhaps the biggest blow of the night when Kaitlyn Collins unexpectedly asked him about an insult he allegedly hurled at Hilton in a previous interview, accusing Hilton of being a Democrat plant and a manipulator.

Bianco denied having said it, but Collins shot back with a reminder that it was a direct quote from an interview in The Atlantic. The Riverside Sheriff was caught off guard and stammered through a terribly awkward answer. It was a big misstep for Team Bianco, made worse by the fact that Hilton refused to take the CNN bait, instead choosing to dismiss Bianco’s remarks and focus on his own policy points.

I will say right here, this is why I don’t think Bianco is the best of the two Republicans. I fear he is not prepared for the difficult answers and can’t think quickly on his feet. Perhaps he can in his law enforcement role, but it’s a very different concept on the debate stage.

Hilton suffered no such missteps. He was prepared for everything, including the accusations of “TRUMP!!!” the stuck-on-stupid Democrats kept hurling. He stayed on target every time, redirecting the conversation back to what affects Californians - high gas prices, illegal immigration and fraud.

To his credit, Bianco remained similarly focused outside of his awkward exchange with Collins.

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And, to the credit of Democrats, they were also singularly focused…on Trump.

Every question, every answer, every policy point - it all pointed to Trump.

It may be an effective strategy for the voters who don’t yet know Trump isn’t running in California, but one wonders if the young married couple who can’t afford a home or gas for their insane work commutes were moved by the nonstop Trump blame game.

Trump isn’t in charge of California and hasn’t been. The Democrats have been. For 16 years now, and the state of this race is a reflection of their epic failures.

I broke down the debate on my live show today, and welcomed candidate for Lieutenant-Governor Gloria Romero on to talk about her campaign and her thoughts on the debate. She said something that I think sums up the performance of every Democrat on that stage - these people are all jostling for that top-two spot and they only have weeks left to make an impact. Last night was all about maximum impact for Democrats.

You can watch the whole thing back at CNN but I don’t think you’ll get anything new.

Here’s my quick-bite summary for every candidate.

Antonio Villaraigosa - took the moderate lane but is too boring to matter and even his colleagues don’t seem to take him seriously

Matt Mahan - another moderate; bland and boring but safe; he’s not insane progressive enough for this current iteration of the Democrat Party.

Katie Porter - scolding and grating

Tom Steyer - leaned on his billionaire status to prove he would be tough on billionaires; wants single payer healthcare for illegals

Jose Bacarea, AKA Xavier Becerra - dopey, dull, talked a lot about his time at DHS, very unlikeable

Chad Bianco - cranky and irascible but direct and succinct

Hilton- policy pro; measured and confident

Did you watch? What did you think? Drop your thoughts in the comments. Tonight is the Los Angeles Mayoral debate with Karen Bass, Nythia Raman and Spencer Pratt. I’ll be covering it live on my X account @kiradavis.

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