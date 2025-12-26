THE WAR ON CHRISTMAS!!!!!

This is a familiar phrase by now, even cliché at this point. I’m not exactly sure when we began worrying about the “war on Christmas,” but I think it was around the time we began letting millions of unvetted Muslims from third world countries into our nation immediately following the 9/11 attacks.

What a coincidence.

It was around that time we began hearing the mantra of “diversity is our strength.” With the election of the Obama administration, there was a more concerted effort from official government channels to mute “Christmas” at Christmas-time and push the more generic aspects of the winter holiday season. We wouldn’t want to offend all those diverse diversity people with our Christian traditions. How colonial!

These days, you’ll be roundly ridiculed (at least in the online universe) for suggesting there is a “war on Christmas,” and even for being too enthusiastic about reclaiming the “Merry Christmas!” greeting.

The truth is, we most certainly have been warring against Christmas in this country for quite some time now…because we war against God. Christmas is the season in which we acknowledge the arrival of God.

Christmas has come.

Before Christmas, the world was in darkness. We only know that about the world before Jesus. It was dark. We have the luxury of being born into a post-Jesus world. His birth did not just change the hearts of man, it changed the physics of our planet. We have no concept of just how dark the world was before Christmas arrived, or what a world “pining” for salvation looked like, and we should be glad of that.

O Holy Night!

The stars are brightly shining,

It is the night of our dear Saviours birth;

Long lay the world in sin and error pining,

'Til He appeared and the soul felt its worth.

A thrill of hope the weary world rejoices,

For yonder breaks a new and glorious morn.

When we say “Merry Christmas” to each other, we are not just offering a warm holiday greeting (although, culturally speaking, it certainly is that). We are also offering a message, and a blessing.

Christmas is here!

Christ has arrived!

The whole earth is saved!

Merry Christmas!

We are echoing those ‘3 wise men’ and that little drummer boy (where did he even come from and why is he bringing a drum around a sleeping infant?) of our Christmas lore. We are the reverberations of those who witnessed the Miracle Birth. We see the Holy Infant and we run back to our villages to spread the word.

Merry Christmas! Christmas is here!

It is important to say the words ‘Merry Christmas’, even as we welcome other expressions of the holiday season. It is a blessing that has actual, real effects on the spiritual health of our nation. It is a reminder that even though there are so many dark spots in the world still, Christmas has arrived and morning has broken.

Most people would not let you stop and pray for them or with them in any random, given moment on the street. That seems weird to many Americans. But almost everyone will accept a “Merry Christmas!” in passing.

That’s a prayer. That’s a blessing. That’s a message spoken aloud to a dying world.

Christmas has arrived and we are saved!

Merry Christmas.

