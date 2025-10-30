*I'm proud to have my work featured at one of my favorite publications, The New York Post.

California’s laws have made children its least protected class.

As a matter of fact, if an American state wanted to establish a formal means of separating children from parents and other loving caregivers to feed a profitable industry, it couldn’t be done with much more effectiveness than in California.

In 2023, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation requiring foster parents to “affirm” the LGBTQ identities of any children in their care.

Naturally he hailed it as a giant leap forward for gay rights — but it effectively kicked committed religious believers out of the foster-care system.

Last month, the governor signed AB 495, aka the legal kidnapping bill, which allows an unrelated adult to claim a “mentoring relationship” and exercise parental authority over any child.

Newsom’s cronies in the Legislature touted it as a protection for the children of undocumented immigrants who might get whisked away by ICE in the middle of the day — but it effectively put an end to parents’ rights.

Then there’s SB 357, which bars police from profiling underage prostitutes.

This was designed to loosen the legal hassles surrounding “sex work” (as the progressives call it, because sex seems like a job to them) and supposedly spare some unfortunate young women an early criminal record.

Perhaps you’re beginning to see a pattern here.

So it should come as no surprise that in California, the trafficking of children is now booming.

This week, a New York Times report blew the lid off the Los Angeles child sex-trafficking corridor known as The Blade………….

