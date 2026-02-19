CA state Senator Suzette Martinez Valladeres (R-23)

State Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares represents California’s 23rd District, a sprawling district representing desert and ranch communities just north of Los Angeles. In a session for the Senate Environmental Quality Committee, Martinez Valladares - who is the Committee Vice-Chair - scorched the Democrat supermajority over their disastrous energy policy and the closure of nearly all of California’s oil refineries over the past decade. She reminded the legislature that while we have the oil to support ourselves, we are importing foreign oil at alarming rates.

Democrats are currently demanding answers from oil companies for rising gas prices while conveniently forgetting Democrat policies made the mess in the first place. Martinez Valladares reminded them in an epic primary lesson. She ended with a dire warning…California’s current gas and oil grid is headed toward ‘catastrophic instability.’

It’s only one minute, but I recommend taking one minute of your day to watch this, and then share it. You can also find the video on X through this hyperlink; transcript included below.

“I want to take a minute to really address what I’m hoping to hear. But also point out that for years, this legislature has really sent a clear message to the oil and gas producers and refineries. And that message was and has been, you don’t have a future here. And the markets responded. Capital left, reinvestment slowed, and now we’re seeing refineries have closed down.” In 1982, there were 43 refineries in California. Today, we have seven. Meanwhile, demand is up and Californians are paying about 50% more at the pump than the national average. We produce roughly 20% of the crude oil that we consume and more than 65% of that comes from foreign sources.” We are one more refinery closure, one more pipeline failure, and we’ll be staring at catastrophic instability.”

