Now is the right time for Chad Bianco to sunset his campaign for Governor of California.

The only other viable Republican in the race, Steve Hilton, fired a shot across the bow of the Democrat political tanker last Tuesday night, and everyone heard it.

Sharing the stage with six Democrats, Hilton was able to distinguish himself immediately. Sheriff Bianco’s absence - which has still not been clarified by his camp - cost him dearly, not only in what he was unable to say for himself on that stage, but especially in visibility. Republicans don’t get many bites at the media apple in California. No serious candidate misses an opportunity to be seen by the general state media audience. It was an unforced error.

The race is tightening, and with two Republicans hovering at the top, it is clear the Democrat voting machine is not going to allow California to advance two Republicans.

Seriously…think about that. There are a lot of California Republicans right now entertaining the fantasy of a top-two Republican primary finish. Almost all of them are the same people who believe we can never get a fair result with our current mail-in system. Somehow, just the notion of a Republican top-two is enough to make people forget the lessons we’ve learned over the past 20 years.

No, this will not happen. Under no circumstances will the California Democrat Party, the Democrat Secretary of State and all the Democrat-led voter registrar offices allow two Republicans to advance. They will turn the entire mail-in system upside down to avoid that. It is literally the entire reason for the mail-in system.

We must be realistic about the nature of the beast we are facing.

There is a way to beat the odds, but it requires a Revolutionary-like mindset. It requires some outside-the-box thinking, the kind that won our Founding Fathers the victory we all revel in today. We need a plan.

We need a SUPER SOLDIER.

Not the kind that carries a gun. The kind that carries votes.

This is where Sheriff Chad Bianco has the opportunity to be the hero we know he’s been many times as a law enforcement officer.

I want you to imagine this earthquake:

Sheriff Chad Bianco, recognizing the game afoot, plans a huge press conference. He teases it with some controversy - an announcement about voter fraud or Gavin Newsom. He lets the buzz collect, and then faces the cameras with a list of fraud and investigations currently plaguing California. He talks about the moment we’re in, the the fine line we are trying to walk to save this state.

And then he does something very brave - he tells our state we are never going to get this kind of chance again. He talks about how hard he has worked to save California, and how desperate he is to see our citizens win for once. And he announces he is suspending his campaign to work directly with the Hilton camp to launch the Democrat’s worst nightmare - a Republican SUPER-CAMPAIGN.

One campaign. One mind. One support base. One donor base. One mission.

To beat the Democrat fraud machine and start to set things right again.

Some may be saying, “But Kira, why shouldn’t Hilton be the one to do that?” To which my response is - after the gubernatorial debate last week, there is only one Republican in this race who has been seen and heard by the larger, left-leaning general voting public. Bianco may inspire a good portion of the base, but the general candidate will need to win the rest. Hilton has proven he can do that after coming away with an almost 70% approval rating.

Hilton continues to pick up fundraising steam ($4-plus million in less than 6 months), he has a high-profile “Golden Ticket” team that is dominating California media right now. He has national name recognition and with that debate performance, the value of his name in California has increased exponentially. As much respect as I have for the work ethic of the Sheriff, he cannot possibly match Hilton’s momentum, especially with the BLM kneeling incident plaguing him all the way.

It has to be Hilton, not because he is a better man than Bianco, but because he is a better candidate.

We have to win.

There a lot of parents and grandparents in the elite Republican donor class who will watch their young family members leave the state for greener pastures if we cannot pull this out this year. They should be concerned about Bianco. There is more at stake here than the office of Governor.

We have to win.

This is not business as usual. We are threading a needle, here. We do not have time in this particular election cycle to fight the ‘principled’ battles and let the chips fall where they may. Our opponents have stacked every odd against us. We must be strategic.

It would be a highly irregular move. It would be a shocking move.

It would be crazy enough to work.

The combined campaigns of Bianco and Hilton could create a Republican “super soldier” and the true hero of this equation would be Bianco.

The Hilton campaign, in turn, would be wise to make Bianco a centerpiece of their strategy. His law enforcement experience has thus far been his greatest asset as a candidate. Adding him to a Golden Ticket as a future appointment or “law and order” representative could be the final piece of an historical victory. The donors united, the supporters united, and the voters united. Democrats would never see it coming.

In California, we do not have enough Republican base to entertain a viable challenge with multiple candidates. There is, however, a large enough base to win…if unified.

This may be our last shot and it’s never been a better shot. Hilton is running away with both energy and polling. A recent post from Bianco suggests his campaign is still at the top, but sources have told me this was a manufactured poll from the Swalwell campaign. They seem to find some value in presenting Bianco as the leading Republican instead of Hilton. In my experience, that means Bianco is the challenger they hope to face, because they believe he’ll be the easier candidate to beat.

If the tables were turned, I would be encouraging the Hilton camp to consider the same. This is just how it is.

The Biancos seem like good people. They’ve been campaigning hard, and it does make me feel a little icky to ask them to give all that up. But they would not be giving up. They would be prioritizing California, and we’ve lacked politicians who prioritize Californians for far too long.

Like them, I just want to win.

Chad Bianco cannot win. The best he can do is get a very healthy, respectable portion of the Republican vote, splitting the base and tanking both his campaign and Hilton’s. I know a lot of Republicans out there are dreaming about a top-two Republican ticket, but the more likely scenario at the moment is that neither of them will make it through the primaries. If that happens, Bianco’s legacy won’t be one of hero, but of spoiler. Where does he go in California law enforcement or politics after that? His reputation will be burned for a long time.

This is a historical moment. It is incumbent upon us warriors to do the hard things. Make the hard choices. Now is a moment of sacrifice, which is the very moment in which revolutions are won.

Sheriff Bianco can be the hero we all need right now. He can put his force behind the only campaign that can win against the Democrat machine.

Now is the time for great men to make great sacrifice. I am calling on the Sheriff to be our hero, make this sacrifice, and propel this state to glory.

It can be done, if we are bold enough.

