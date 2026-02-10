Just Kira Davis

Kira, I like and admire you ... that is a given. Putting aside that I agree with some others who believe your pro-Hilton position is based on loyalty to Fox News (Hilton is a former Fox host, and you make appearances on Fox), here is the problem that in my view you are making worse.

There is a growing pro-Hilton vs pro-Bianco base. You can see it in the comments Bianco supporters leave on Hilton Facebook posts. You can see it in the comments Hilton supporters leave on Bianco Facebook posts. These are all MAGA Republicans getting angry at fellow MAGA Republicans.

Plus, you always ignore all the other announced Republican candidates. They might not have a chance of being in the top two, but every vote for one of them helps Democrats.

By continually knocking their candidate - Sheriff Chad Bianco - you only make them more of a Bianco supporter, not less. Come November, they will sit home.

I've already posted on Facebook that if Hilton makes it to the general election and Bianco doesn't, I am voting for Hilton. But trust me, there are a lot of Bianco Republicans who won't for Hilton for a variety of reasons. Yes, the Republican (either Hilton or Bianco) is better than any Democrat, but by the time June rolls around, they won't care ... when you attack Bianco you are strengthening their Bianco support, and they just won't vote for Hilton if he makes it to the general election. Your attacks on Bianco might score you points with your Fox News friends, but they are not helping the situation of getting a Republican - either Bianco or Hilton - into the top two.

A ship has a Bow (Front), Stern, Portland (left) starboard FYI........

