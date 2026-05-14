The latest Emerson polling in the California Governor race should end the Republican fantasy of a top-two Republican primary finish once and for all. In fact, it should concern California Republicans deeply, and not just because we are about to blow our best chance in 20 years at a Republican Governor. If we don’t select a Republican in these primaries, voter id is in trouble.

Chad Bianco might just be the death of voter id in the state of California.

I’ve been saying it from the start of all this - the math is not on our side. Jungle primaries are set up to disadvantage Republicans and force them to spend their resources on each other rather than Democrats. To beat the Democrat machine here, we must do the one thing they don’t expect us to do - unite.

We haven’t been able to do that. Despite one Republican - Steve Hilton - consistently polling in the top two and always polling above Chad Bianco - a solid portion of our electorate has been gripping tightly to “Bianco or bust.” I have news for those people…

It’s about to be a bust.

Cooler heads have been saying for months now that Democrats only need to pare down their field by one or two candidates to reach the voter margins that will necessarily lock out the two Republicans. Polling indicates Bianco will not overtake Hilton, but what he can do is drain the base.

And he seems determined to do this. So do many Republican voters.

I am shocked by this. In the last two years, we have seen an unprecedented momentum from California Republicans. Since the fires, we all seem to agree that our state is on its final legs. We are at the end of a very long winter. We will either freeze to death or bring back the Golden era of the Golden State. There has been a unifying theme - we have to win this year or we will lose everything.

Republicans are the very best at snatching defeat from the jaws of victory, and we sit on the precipice of doing that very thing. But it’s worse than just losing a governorship. After months of scraping and fighting, we have managed to get a voter id initiative on the ballot. This makes November a ‘turnout’ election. Voter id will win because Republicans (along with other frustrated voters) will turn out and propel it to a win. The math is there if we can boost the turnout.

This turnout election goes hand-in-hand with having a Republican candidate on the ballot.

If we fail to advance a Republican, the turnout will wane. Too many Republicans (unfortunately) will not bother with yet another all-Democrat election cycle. Voter id needs a Republican and the Republican candidate needs voter id. They are two halves of the same victory.

Alternatively, if we end up with another Democrat Governor and voter id does manage to pass, it will be dead on arrival. That person will do the same thing with voter id that Newsom and the legislature did with Prop 36 - it will simply not be funded or implemented…another ghost law on the books that Democrats will be happy to let fade into the toxic soup of one-party rule.

The stakes have never been higher, and that means we Republicans must make tough decisions.

This is no longer an issue of who you consider to be a better man. This is an issue of who can win. We can all admit either of these men would be better than a Gavin Newsom 2.0. That hasn’t been debated anywhere.

Taxes, girls sports, the second amendment, healthy families…whatever your most meaningful issue is, you want change…you are desperately hoping for change. But we can change nothing if we don’t first win back Sacramento. We need a Republican leader before we can even begin the process.

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Logic dictates, at this point, that leader must be Steve Hilton. He has the highest name recognition in the state, the deepest coalition, and he has been polling consistently at the top, above Sheriff Bianco.

The Emerson polling machine is one of the most reliable.

What they are telling us is chilling.

Hilton has now dropped out of the top two. Bianco is in fifth. There are no circumstances under which Bianco will catapult over the field to hit that top two, while Becerra and Steyer simultaneously drop past Hilton. The Republican top-two dream is dead.

The best we can hope for is a Hilton primary win. The best we can do is to use our remaining votes to make that happen.

Bianco should have dropped out weeks ago, and he still could do the right thing, but it’s late. I understand this. The voters - as always- are going to have to do the heavy lifting here.

We are facing the biggest fail on the biggest opportunity of our lifetime as the California Republican Party. If we cannot build a turnout for November, voter id will fail. If we cannot propel a Republican to that ballot, we will struggle to build turnout.

We Republicans are asking Democrat voters to put our state over party.

I am asking Republicans to do the same thing. If we win, we will change everything. The win itself will reset the culture of California overnight.

If we lose, we’ll be having our family Christmases in other states with the children and grandchildren we let down, because we couldn’t make the logical choices for them.

The logical choice is Steve Hilton - by numbers, polling, fundraising, name recognition and enthusiasm. Bianco’s slight edge in delegates at the CAGOP Convention has not been enough to surpass those qualities. He left without an endorsement, just like Hilton did.

It’s just good sense.

This is our chance to win.

Let’s win and change everything.

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