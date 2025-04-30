The blue-haired army is angry. They’re angry about Tesla. They’re angry about hormones. They’re angry about all things Trump.

And now they’re angry about dress codes.

Starbucks employees are protesting over a new dress code announced by the company this week. It looks like a pretty simple policy. The coffee giant wants their employees to dress uniformly to highlight the brand. Easy enough, except when your entire identity is wrapped up I’M EXPRESSING MYSELF™.