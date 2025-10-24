Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton

Did you feel a chill just now?

That might be hell freezing over because a California Republican has overtaken the Democrat frontrunner in the 2026 race for the next Governor of the Golden State.

An Emerson poll shows Republican Steve Hilton has pulled ahead of leading Democrat candidate Katie Porter by a scant 1%. That might as well be 100% in a state like California.

From Newsweek:

The latest Emerson poll, conducted on October 20 and October 21, shows Hilton with a slim lead in the crowded field to replace outgoing Governor Gavin Newsom in California next year. The Republican has the support of 16 percent of California’s likely voters, whereas Porter is backed by 15 percent.

You may remember Ms. Porter from her epic meltdown heard ‘round the world a couple of weeks ago. Prior to that, Porter had been enjoying a very comfortable lead, polling at 16% to Hilton’s 10%.

Porter continues to take hits as more unsavory incidences are leaked to press. She has been known for quite some time as a difficult character. She’s never been well liked. Porter has no port in the storm. She has very few defenders and no intelligent proxies to help smooth over this mess.

To be overtaken by a Republican in a state where nearly everything is rigged to favor Democrats is a particularly stubborn stain on any California Democrat candidate. Obviously, the polling is excellent news for Hilton, whose closest Republican challenger, Chad Bianco, is a full two points behind at 8%.

Hilton told Newsweek “…everyone can see we need change, and some political balance in California.”

He’s right. Last January’s fires burned away the last of our fog in this state. The population is weary, and the situation - from insurance rates to crime - is so dire, California Democrats can’t just talk their way around the very real problems. They can no longer simply invoke the name of “Republicans” to scare their voters into turning out. There are almost none left in California government. There are no enemies left to blame.

This obviously bodes well for the Hilton campaign, but even better for California. It means Californians are paying attention and tired of the crap.

I’ve been saying for a long time that I don’t think this is a “business-as-usual” election in California. This latest poll is an indication I’m right.

