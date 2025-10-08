Suspect in the Pacific Palisades fire, Jonathan Rinderknecht (29)

Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli announced Wednesday morning that an arrest has been made of an arson suspect in the Pacific Palisades fires in January.

In a post on X, Essayli named 29-year-old Jonathan Rinderknecht as the suspect and pointed to disturbing digital images and online searches from Rinderknecht prior to the wind event that supercharged the Los Angeles fires, which erupted over the New Year holiday.

Today we are announcing the arrest of 29-year-old Jonathan Rinderknecht on a criminal complaint charging him with maliciously starting what became the Palisades Fire in January. The complaint alleges that Rinderknecht’s started a fire in Pacific Palisades on New Year’s Day -- a blaze that eventually turned into one of the most destructive fires in Los Angeles history, causing death and widespread destruction. Among the evidence that was collected from his digital devices was an image he generated on ChatGPT depicting a burning city. While we cannot undo the damage and destruction that was done, we hope his arrest and the charges against him bring some measure of justice to the victims of this horrific tragedy. Rinderknecht’s initial appearance is scheduled for today at 1:30 p.m. EDT in U.S. District Court in Orlando. Rinderknecht is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Fox News’ Bill Melugin is also reporting the suspect asked Chat GPT “Are you at fault if a fire is lit because of your cigarettes?” Despite searching the phrase, investigators have determined Rinderknecht did not bring cigarettes to the ignition site, although he did admit to bringing a lighter. The original blaze was apparently extinguished but not fully, and it smoldered until the ensuing wind event reignited the spot.

From Bill Melugin on X:

NEW: Per the federal complaint vs the Palisades Fire arson suspect Jonathan Rinderknecht, he asked Chat GPT “Are you at fault if a fire is lift [sic] because of your cigarettes” shortly after cell phone data placed him at the scene of a fire breaking out in the Palisades in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day. Investigators say he had just dropped off an Uber rider in the Palisades, then surveillance video shows him driving up to and parking at the Skull Rock trailhead. He then allegedly walked up the trail to an area known as the “Hidden Budha”. A short time later, cameras began to detect the start of what would later turn into the Palisades Fire. Feds say Rinderknecht then repeatedly tried to call 911, with his phone data placing him 30 feet away from the fire’s ignition. Feds say he then drove away from the fire as fire engines passed by him as they raced to put it out, then later watched firefighters try to fight the flames, and offered to help them fight it, which they describe as “unusual behavior”. Feds say their investigation ruled out fireworks, power lines, refraction of sunlight on glass, and lightning as the source of ignition. Despite his Chat GPT search regarding cigarettes, Feds say they also ruled out cigarettes as the cause of the fire. Feds say they are confident the suspect was the only person in the area at the time of the fire’s ignition, and no other cell phone’s were pinging in the area, and that the suspect admitted to bringing a lighter up on the trail with him. “The investigative team determined that the cause of the Lachman Fire was incendiary, i.e., an intentional ignition of a fire in an area or under circumstances where or when there should not be a fire. The cause of the fire was determined to be the introduction of an open flame (likely a lighter) to a combustible material such as vegetation or paper.”

Not only is this looking like definite arson, as many have been suggesting, this could shape up to be a case of legal negligence on the part of LAPD and Mayor Karen Bass.

We have not seen the end of this story. Given the political violence infecting this nation right now, it will be imperative to explore whether or not this man had any financial or political ties to larger organizations and protest groups.

What happened to Los Angeles in January is still a crisis, even if the rest of the country has moved on. People are still locked out of their properties. Building permits are still being held. The Governor is still cozying up to high-density developers eyeing the Pacific Palisades. The rot is deep, and this young man may be just the tip of the spear.

Stay tuned.