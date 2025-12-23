Bookmark Kira's upcoming appearances: Fox News, Newsmax and more
an update on Kira's holiday appearance schedule.
The holidays are my “tax season.” The A-team goes on vacation and the B-team gets called up. I love this time of year!
I’ve got a busy week coming up. I hope you’ll be able to catch me somewhere. Here’s what is on tap (keep in mind the news cycle changes quickly and sometimes I get bumped):
Guest hosting The David Webb Show on SiriusXM ch.125 The Patriot
9am-noon ET
Wednesday 12/24
Monday 12/29
Tuesday 12/30
Guest hosting Tony Katz Today wibc.com
Friday, 12/26 noon-3pm ET
Hannity, Fox News
Friday 12/26 (time to be announced)
Newsmax
Saturday 12/27 5:20pm ET
Here’s a clip from appearance on Batya! on NewsNation yesterday.
