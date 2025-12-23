The holidays are my “tax season.” The A-team goes on vacation and the B-team gets called up. I love this time of year!

I’ve got a busy week coming up. I hope you’ll be able to catch me somewhere. Here’s what is on tap (keep in mind the news cycle changes quickly and sometimes I get bumped):

Guest hosting The David Webb Show on SiriusXM ch.125 The Patriot

9am-noon ET

Wednesday 12/24

Monday 12/29

Tuesday 12/30

Guest hosting Tony Katz Today wibc.com

Friday, 12/26 noon-3pm ET

Hannity, Fox News

Friday 12/26 (time to be announced)

Newsmax

Saturday 12/27 5:20pm ET

Here’s a clip from appearance on Batya! on NewsNation yesterday.

