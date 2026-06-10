On Monday night, a Sudanese man in Belfast, Ireland was filmed horrifically straddling an Irish man and trying to behead him. The victim survived with severe injuries and the attacker was arrested by Irish authorities.

*Warning: video is very disturbing

On Tuesday, the streets of Belfast erupted in a firestorm of protests and riots. Irish men (Irishmen?) in black, wearing face coverings have fanned out across areas of the city, setting fire to city vehicles and asylum-seeker housing. As I write, roving bands of men are vandalizing and burning migrant businesses and creating road blockades to confront (and presumably turn away) migrants coming into neighborhoods.

The Irish, it seems, have had enough.

This is not a sudden explosion of rage. This is the culmination of a deep and rising resentment cultivated in Ireland and throughout Western Europe for years now.