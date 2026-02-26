Beyond Gender podcast with Mia Hughes (right)/Dr.Gordon Guyatt (middle)

When you’ve been working in this industry as long as I have, you begin to rack up both the observation and commission of humiliating broadcast appearances.

I’ve see many shocking humiliations over the years…most of them tend to come at the expense of the left, as they are so woefully, intellectually unprepared for challenges to their world view. Andrew Wilson has made a very lucrative career out of these particular humiliations (I’m going to write about his approach in a different column).

Gavin Newsom’s latest fiasco is a fine example.

New York Times opinion editor Mara Gay brought the cringe when she told Brian Williams that Michael Bloomberg’s failed 2020 presidential campaign could have offered every American citizen a million dollars. His campaign raised $347 million dollars.

I’ve had a few myself but there is no way I will relive those for you people. You’ll have to dig through the internet archives yourselves. No free rides here!

But perhaps the most humiliating broadcast/podcast appearance I have ever had the pleasure of witnessing was brought to us this week by Mia Hughes, the Director of Genspect Canada, a pro-child organization dedicated to bringing back evidence-based medicine for gender dysphoria care.

Hughes and her podcast had a particular big fish on the line in Dr. Gordon Guyatt, a gentleman affectionately known as the ‘father of evidence-based medicine.’ Not only is Guyatt a giant in his field, he has used his academic caché to advocate for ‘gender mutilation’ surgery.

They were not just interviewing Guyatt for his professional prowess. The celebrated medical doctor has also signed onto a very controversial statement crafted by the Faculty of Health Sciences at McMaster University, his employer. Hughes wanted to know why the so-called ‘father of evidence-based medicine’ was recommending dangerous and experimental gender treatments for minors, particularly without ‘evidenced-based’ medical research to back it all up.

Hughes clearly knows Guyatt has no good answer, but she leads him to the well calmly and gently before letting go of his leash and giving him license to sink or swim.

He sank.

Like a stone.

Hughes asks Guyatt directly why he would sign a statement calling ‘gender affirming care’ for minor medically necessary. After all, he is the father of evidence-based medicine.

Watch the video and see Guyatt’s nose fly into the air, his head tilting up in surprise and condescension. Most certainly not…he most certainly did not. He would never sign such a thing. But Hughes had receipts, and after leading him so sweetly and calmly to the edge, she and her podcast partner only had to let him step over all on his own.

I know I’m mixing my metaphors here, but I can’t find the words to describe how masterful and delicious this is. A despicable medical professional who sacrificed truth for accolades is put on the spot for his evil and has no viable answer.

Watch and learn…and laugh.

Blink rate is high, chin elevated to look down his nose in arrogance, eyes squeezed…this man knows he is trapped but as it is a trap set by his own hand he is helpless to avoid it.

As of the time of this publication, the statement with Guyatt’s signature is still posted to the website.

Let’s have more of this. More humiliation. More shame. More embarrassment.

And add in some convictions.

Healing will only come with accountability, and we’ve allowed far too many children to be broken.

