Bed Bath & Beyond refuses to operate brick and mortar business in California

If you’ve been paying attention to the national news cycle at all, you know California is in dire straits. We are suffering from high crime, high cost of living, and a Governor who is probably high most of the time and has effectively abandoned his post in this state as he focuses on 2028.

Gavin Newsom’s latest parlor trick is pretending he’s Trump on social media, and his office is signaling they believe they’re having great success with this tactic. Newsom’s press office account has been boasting about poking at conservatives. They are so completely disconnected from what is going on with the citizens of California that they can’t even see we’re just making fun of them. A bunch of likes on X have absolutely zero impact on the suffering of every-day Californians, and it is glaringly obvious when looking at any aspect of life in this state.

Case in point: on Wednesday retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond, which began closing stores in California back in 2023, released a public statement explaining they will not be reopening for any business in the Golden State.

They just can’t take it anymore.

The blistering statement from Chairman Marcus Lemonis pulled no punches, explaining the decision isn’t about politics, but “about reality.

We will not open or operate retail stores in California. This decision isn’t about politics - it’s about reality. California has created one of the most overregulated, expensive, and risky environments for business in America. It’s a system that makes it harder to employ people, harder to keep doors open, and harder to deliver value to customers. The result? Higher taxes, higher fees, higher wages that many businesses simply cannot sustain, and endless regulations that strangle growth. Even when the state announces a budget surplus, it’s built on the backs of ordinary citizens who are paying too much and businesses who are squeezed until they break. At Bed Bath & Beyond, our responsibility is to our customers and our shareholders. We will not participate in a system that undermines both. Instead, we are investing in a California strategy that works: 24-48 hour delivery, and in many cases, same-day service. Californians will continue to get the products they love through Bedbathandbeyond.com - but without the inflated costs created by an unsustainable model. We’re taking a stand because it’s time for common sense. Business deserve the chance to succeed. Employees deserve jobs that last. And customers deserve fair prices. California’s system delivers the opposite. That’s why Bed Bath & Beyond will serve customers directly through bedbathandbeyond.com, on our terms, with their best interests at heart.

I would disagree with Lemonis on one point - this very much is about politics. The politics of California are rotten to the core. Only a rotten political system could turn the most prosperous state in the nation into a dystopian nightmare for American business, which is the lifeblood on this country. Politics matter because who you vote for matters. The people who call themselves politicians did this to us. They did this to Bed Bath & Beyond and every other business that has fled this state and our ridiculous regulatory burden for safer pastures.

If Gavin Newsom does indeed make it all the way to the 2028 primaries, he’ll have to answer for this on the national stage. My prediction is that he’ll have no answer.

He’ll be too busy posting sick memes to own the cons.

*My work is completely supported by generous readers and listeners like you. If you’d like to help keep my voice free and independent, please consider a paid subscription or click here to leave a one-time tip of encouragement.

*Or share this post with friends.

Share

*Or subscribe to my podcast wherever you find your audio podcasts or YouTube