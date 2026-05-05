Author Kyle Becker is on a mission - keep the fantasy novels for fantasy.

The Hollywood machine has seem bound and determined to recreate our beloved fantasy literary genre - including classic works like Lord of the Rings and The Chronicles of Narnia - into modern slop for modern audiences. Without exception, it completely bastardizes the traditional themes and lessons that made those works so beloved in the first place.

Is it jealousy? Idiocy? Or something more sinister?

I chatted with Kyle, an old colleague and friend, back in March at CPAC Dallas about this very question when he stopped by my booth for a chat about his new fantasy novel, Hypernea: The Cursed Kingdom.

Kyle believes the modern fantasy genre has become nihilistic and has completely forgotten about readers and the necessity of heroes and hope. He couldn’t find the type of stories he was longing for as a student of history and political intrigue, so he wrote it himself.

Hypernea: The Cursed Kingdom is the first in a series of novels.

Seven decaying kingdoms. One ancient curse that threatens to destroy them all.

High in a secluded tower, Prince Sigismund lives in quiet exile. He is an outcast in his own kingdom—his black eyes feared as the harbinger of the ruin that has swept across the land. Alone and blamed, he watches the world from afar, haunted by a fate he never chose.



When his eighteenth birthday arrives, he knows he is out of time. Forced to make a daring escape from death or exile, he finds a world on the brink of war. On his perilous journey he meets others like him, and discovers their stories are bound by the same dark omen.



A heartbroken moondrake.



A valiant griffin.



A whimsical fairy.



All cursed with black eyes.



But as a cantankerous old wizard brings them all together to save the world from coming destruction, the Dragonking has other plans.



He wields the sinister Never-Was, a force that doesn’t just hold the power to destroy life on Solarius—but to erase existence itself.



Now, only Prince Sigismund and his unlikely allies stand between existence and total annihilation.

Our conversation took us through our complaints about George R.R. Martin and modern fantasy, Roman history and the need for storytelling that promotes common interest and heroism.

My apologies for hanging on to this for so long. It took me a while to edit. Please note, you may want to put on captions: we were in a very loud and crowded vendor hall (we were not pleased with the CPAC setup), so it was difficult to hear without headphones, which did not make it to Dallas with me. Kyle is a talented and intelligent writer. Enjoy the conversation and go buy his book. My review is pending!

Follow Kyle on X @kylenabecker

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