Like everyone else, I’ve been thinking about Charlie Kirk. I’ve been thinking about what he stood for and why it is more important than ever to make sure people are talking and thinking. As Charlie liked to say, “When people stop talking, bad things start happening.”

Clarity is the mission

I’ve also been thinking about the people who share their hard-won earnings with me, not because I’m some amazing intellect, but because they believe in my voice. I feel so blessed to do this work, however humbly. I am no Charlie Kirk, nor will I be, but I am a communicator, and people need clarity. I have long believed that is my mission - clarity.

Annual subscribers need a better nickname….hmmm…

So, thank you, paid members. I think I need to come up with a more clever moniker for you (suggestions welcome). Thank you for supporting good speech, free speech (and yes, sometimes even my bad speech).

Let’s make more people more curious

I don’t want to monetize Charlie’s memory, but I do want to encourage more people to join the conversations happening on Substack, so I’m giving you the gift of free speech to share with your friends.