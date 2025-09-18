Former late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel

First it was Stephen Colbert, then it was Matthew Dowd, now Jimmy Kimmel is the latest left-wing mouthpiece to get the axe from his cushy network job.

The progressive cultists can’t help but wail about “cancel culture.” Suddenly, they care about people losing their jobs over the things they say or believe. On one hand, we know why they feel this is cancel culture and there is an argument to be made that karma will just keep going around until it comes around. On the other, we don’t care.

We’ve got enough years of progressive hypocrisy behind us to be confidently unbothered by their howling. They invented cancel culture. Then they dug up decades old social media posts of private citizens and tried to sell it to us as “accountability.”

Given the left’s sudden opposition to cancel culture, I thought it would be fun to dig through few old headlines. I did this in an X thread, but I want to share this with the good people who know better than to let that platform steal their peace.

Let’s take a little trip down memory lane and look back on how lefties thought about cancel culture when they were “in charge.”

1.USA Today 2021- it’s just accountability!

2.The Hill, 2021 - it’s just accountability!

3.Scary Mommy, 2021 - it’s just accountability!

4.Rolling Stone, 2023 - stop stressing! Cancel culture is good for you.

5.Washington Post and Washington Post, 2021 - once again, it’s just accountability. Stop being so hysterical.

6.MSNBC, 2021- Brittany someone stopped by MSNBC to explain why cancel culture is a benefit to society. Those dirty Republicans need to be outed...for the sake of equity or something.

7.Mother Jones, 2021 - a very important person named Roxanne Gay said cancel culture simply doesn’t exist.

8.Medium blogger, 2023 - why can't you idiots understand cancel culture is good for you?

9.Hollywood Insider, 2020 - it’s accountability!

10.Forbes, 2021 - at least they had the creativity to add a little spin. It's not just accountability. It's accountability for the privileged.

11.Medium, 2020 - this person is a doctor so you can believe her when she tells you in 2020 that cancel culture is a good thing. I wonder if she still feels the same way.

12.CNN 2020 - cancel culture is about who needs to be heard.

13.Continuing their deep critical thinking, CNN tells us critics whine about cancel culture as an "inquisition" when really they're just mad they don't have the power anymore. And you know what? That tracks. A lot of these people are salty today because they realized they're powerless

14.More from CNN, 2021 - it’s accountability!

15.And finally, The Atlantic, June 16, 2020 - IT'S ACCOUNTABILITY!

It is not a surprise to discover the progressive left only thinks cancel culture is good when they do it. I wouldn’t even characterize what is happening now as cancel culture. I wouldn’t even call it accountability.

I call it a return to civility.

When everyone starts paying the same price for their words, we’ll all get back to the societal peace that comes from mutually assured destruction.

