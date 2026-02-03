The cornerstone of the Trump brand is, “If you want something done right, do it yourself.”

The premier of the Melania Trump pseudo-documentary ‘Melania’ rests on that very foundation.

Melania Trump is the prototype of an American First Lady - a former professional model, she carries herself with the statuesque grace she learned from a lifetime in front of a camera. Regardless of one’s feelings about her husband, the First Lady’s beauty has never been in question. Her style and fashion sense are both flawless and deliberate. Quiet but gracious and incomparably fashionable, Mrs. Trump is the fashion industry’s dream come true.

At least, she should be their dream come true. But this is 2026 and the world has gone mad. The media is determined to erase the Trumps from cultural history, but the Trump brand is as strong as its patriarch. If legacy media wouldn’t offer Melania Trump any favorable coverage, the Trumps would do it themselves…and so they did.

‘Melania’ is directed by Brett Ratner, (Rush Hour, X-Men), and is less a documentary and more an affectionate peek at the days leading up to President Trump’s inauguration. The title alone should cue the main subject of the movie, but if audiences buy a ticket in the hopes of getting a peek at the larger Trump family dynamic they will come away disappointed. From the opening (incredibly executed) drone shot of Mrs. Trump leaving Mar-a-lago and weaving her way up the East Coast to begin final inauguration preparations, Ratner makes it clear - this is Melania’s movie. You’re here to look at and listen to her, but mainly to look.

Mrs. Trump remains the quiet but graceful figure she appears to be in public, but the proximity of Ratner’s lens allows the viewer to linger on the other aspects of her personality that lend depth to the infamously private First Lady.

The film follows Mrs. Trump through all of her preparations, from meeting with dress designers and event planners to hiring and organizing staff. We sit with her as she sits with the wife of an Israeli hostage, reassuring her softly that “my husband is only a few days away” from taking office, and he would certainly make the hostages a top priority.

We know how that worked out, and Mrs. Trump’s gentle assurances also feel like another delivered promise. She was confident enough in her husband’s intentions to meet privately with a victim of the October 7 attacks, not knowing at the time if the footage they were shooting would even be relevant.

This is really the film’s hallmark. It is less a probing personality piece and more a peek behind the veil of the office of First Lady. ‘Melania’ shows us the “job” of First Lady, and shows us a woman performing it well…and attractively. There are plenty of lingering, extended shots of Mrs. Trump simply walking - walking through the Capitol, through Mar-a-lago, through this hallway or that, all in sky-high stilettos without a hint of discomfort - except for a few brief moments at the very end of a very long Inauguration Day. Those shots might feel like vanity to the progressive sourpusses who have already decided they hate this film, but they are all in service of the overarching theme: Melania Trump is not just the President’s wife, she is a professional, a First Lady who’s job it is to nurture the American people and the American President. This is America’s Matriarch we are watching stomp all over this country with purpose.

And let’s be honest - she’s not boring to look at.

Along the way, the former supermodel’s stops are peppered with soft narration from Mrs. Trump herself, underscored by an impressive pop soundtrack that includes hits from The Rolling Stones and the King of Pop - a fitting soundtrack for a “queen” of a sort.

There are brief moments of tenderness - the President insisting on getting a kiss from his serious Eastern European wife, even if the cameras are there; the First Family arriving to the private residence at the White House after the Inauguration Ball, an unexpected peek at Trump’s speech rehearsals. Then President-Elect Trump seemed generous with the limited time we get with him, but Ratner’s focus never leaves the film’s main subject. At times, no matter who else is in the room in conversation, the camera is only trained on Melania Trump - her reactions, her responses, her visage.

Watching the film, I was struck by how seriously Mrs. Trump takes her job, and how her drive for perfection in her fashion and her hostess duties is how she honors the office. One would be hard pressed not to notice the genuine affection between the First Couple and the staff at any given location - Florida, New York, the White House. This is clearly a family who believes in teamwork. There is a particularly interesting moment with the staff at Blair House, where the incoming First Couple typically stays Inauguration Eve. They seem…relieved.

Maybe that’s where I’ll end this review. Perhaps that is the final, lingering feeling I left the theater with…relief.

Relief about the election.

Relief for the hostages, both abroad and at home.

Relief for a return to beauty and excellence and gracious hospitality.

Melania Trump is the velvet lining to her husband’s sharp edges, and it serves to make an unstoppable combination for America.

You will not come away from this movie knowing a lot more about Melania Trump and what makes her tick, but you’ll know a little more, and frankly, that’s a relief too. The era of oversharing has been exhausting. A return to the mystique of celebrity and the grace of traditional femininity is long overdue.

