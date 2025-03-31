Elon Musk’s name is a frequent (constant) topic in left-wing media these days, and one common refrain coming from the talking heads is, “We’re all for cutting waste, fraud and abuse, but we need transparency in the process.” It is a complaint echoed throughout left-wing America. There seems to be a prevailing notion among our progressive friends that DO…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Just Kira Davis to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.