The Family Preparedness Act…sounds nice, doesn’t it? Sounds helpful. Sounds kind,

In fact, as with every other diabolical bill forced on Californians, its name belies its insidious nature.

Assembly Bill 495 (AB495), was introduced by Assemblywoman Celeste Rodriguez (D-43) under the auspices of protecting the children of illegal immigrants. The supposed intent is to allow other caretakers to step in for a child should their natural parent be deported by federal authorities.

In reality, this bill is a naked attempt to allow the state to legally remove a child from the care of a parent. AB495 allows any “non-related” adult to sign an affidavit at a child’s school that will empower them as a legal caretaker for said child. With one signature (no ID, no background check, no home visits), an adult- ANY ADULT - can designate themselves your child’s non-related caretaker, thereby empowering them to make any medical or educational decisions for your child, and giving the school the ability to release your child into their custody on site, at any time.

This is not hysteria. The language is very clear. The only thing the legislative text tries to massage is the legalities of a signature. The bill makes the assertion that everyone who signs the affidavit is eligible for standard perjury violations if they lie about their relationship to the child.

That’s it. The honors system. That’s what the bill relies on to keep your child safe and out of the hands of a crazy person who wants to perpetrate any manner of degradations against your child.

This bill, the Family Preparedness Plan Act of 2025, would expand the type of person who is authorized to execute a caregiver’s authorization affidavit to include a “nonrelative extended family member,” as defined, and grant them the same rights to authorize school-related medical care, as defined, for the minor that are given to guardians, as specified. By expanding who is authorized to sign a caregiver’s authorization affidavit for these purposes under penalty of perjury, this bill would expand the crime of perjury, thereby imposing a state-mandated local program.

Famed evangelical Pastor Jack Hibbs joined Larry Elder’s show to issue a warning to parents. He describes it as a “child-trafficker’s dream bill” and added that if the bill passes, California parents with school-age students should leave the state. It will no longer be safe for families.

The bill, as you might imagine, is grossly unpopular and getting a ton of bad press. It seemed, for a moment, the pushback might have scared the Assembly, as they put in their “Suspended” files last week, taking it off the table for discussion until a later date.

Today we have word the Assembly will hear this bill this Friday. They have every intention of moving ahead with this plan, even as we battle against an illegal gerrymandering scheme that will carve up the last of the red walls around this state.

This not a coincidence.

They are coming for our children and they’re not even being subtle about it anymore.

If you live in California, call or email your representatives and ask them to oppose this chilling legislation. If you don’t live here, please share this article or any other information you find. If you can’t vote…shame.

CLICK HERE TO FIND YOUR REPRESENTATIVE

